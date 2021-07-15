BTS gave a special performance of their English-language track "Butter" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The South Korean boy band performed the song remotely at night from an empty bridge on Wednesday.

Members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and V kicked things off by sitting in pink chairs that were located on the bridge.

BTS pulled out their signature array of dance moves in front of a collection of lights, which kept the bridge well lit.

"Butter," released in May, has been the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the last seven weeks. BTS had also performed their other English-language track "Permission to Dance" Tuesday on The Tonight Show.