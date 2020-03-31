BTS perform 'Boy with Luv' on James Corden's 'Homefest'
UPI News Service, 03/31/2020
BTS appeared on James Corden's Late Late Show special Homefest and performed their hit song "Boy with Luv."
BTS filmed the performance inside a studio in South Korea.
Members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook and V were each featured on Monday singing and delivering highly-choreographed dance moves.
Corden also interviewed BTS, speaking to them from his garage which was turned into a Late Late Show set.
"During a time when social distancing is crucial, we're so grateful we can connect with you from here," RM said. "It may seem like we're isolated, but we're still connected through our shared experiences, our courage and our laughter."
