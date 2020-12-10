South Korean boy band BTS is Time magazine's 2020 Entertainer of the Year.

Time announced the news Thursday alongside an image of BTS on its new magazine cover. The photo was taken by Mok Jung-wook.

In a profile for Time, BTS discussed its global success and fandom. The group topped charts with its albums Map of the Soul: 7 and Be this year, and has millions of loyal fans, known as Army.

BTS' message of kindness, self-acceptance and optimism has helped it connect with people worldwide, despite any language barriers.

"I always wanted to become an artist that can provide comfort, relief and positive energy to people," J-Hope said. "That intent harmonized with the sincerity of our group and led us to who we are today."

J-Hope also commented on BTS' close connection and community with fans.

"Us and our fans are a great influence on each other," he said. "We learn through the process of making music and receiving feedback."

BTS will perform its hit song "Dynamite" during Time's Person of the Year telecast Thursday evening. Time will announce its Person of the Year, Businessperson of the Year and Guardians of the Year during the event Thursday at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.

