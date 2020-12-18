South Korean singers Jimin and Jungkook are sharing a festive version of the BTS song "Dynamite."

The K-pop stars, both members of the boy band BTS, released a "sing with me" video Friday for their holiday remix of the song.

The video shows Jimin and Jungkook singing and dancing to a version of "Dynamite" featuring sleigh bells. The pair are joined by the other members of BTS at the end of the video.

"Dynamite" is BTS's first song fully recorded in English. The original version of the song appears on the group's album Be, released in November. Be topped the U.S. album chart this month.

BTS also celebrated the holidays with a special performance of "Life Goes On" on The Late Late Show with James Corden in November.

BTS was named Time magazine's 2020 Entertainer of the Year last week. The group is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Dynamite" at the 2021 Grammy Awards, which will take place in January.