South Korean singer and rapper J-Hope is teasing his new single.

The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, shared a teaser Wednesday for his solo single "More."

The video features an image of a key and a clip of the song.

"More" is the pre-release single from J-Hope's forthcoming debut solo album, Jack in the Box. The singer will release "More" on Friday ahead of Jack in the Box's release July 15.

J-Hope also shared concept photos for "More" that show him posing with people in special effects makeup.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group announced this month that it will take a hiatus as the members focus on their solo careers.

Following the news, Jungkook released a single and music video for the song "Left and Right" with Charlie Puth last week.