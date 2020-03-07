K-pop group BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Still Flexin, Still Steppin, followed by Ozzy Osbourne 's Ordinary Man at No. 3, Justin Bieber 's Changes at No. 4 and Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are A Boogie wit da Hoodie's Artist 2.0 at No. 6, Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 7, the late Pop Smoke's Meet the Woo, V.2 at No. 8, Trippie Redd's A Love Letter to You 4 at No. 9 and Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 10.