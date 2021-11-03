South Korean boy band BTS has another music video with more than 400 million views on YouTube.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop group's agency confirmed that BTS reached the milestone Wednesday with its video for the song "Life Goes On."

"Life Goes On" is BTS' 15th music video to pass 400 million views on YouTube. The other videos include "DNA," "Fake Love," "Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)," "Dynamite," "Spring Day" and "Butter."

"Life Goes On" appears on BTS' fifth studio album, Be. BTS released the album and a music video for the song in November 2020.

The video opens with BTS member V driving through Seoul during the COVID-19 pandemic. The members of BTS are seen playing video games and watching movies as they spend time together in isolation.

BTS most recently released "Suga's Remix" of its song "My Universe" with Coldplay.

Earlier this week, the group's agency vowed to take legal action against a cryptocurrency named after the BTS fandom, Army.

BTS consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group made its debut in 2013.