BTS is treating fans to a new music video from the video game BTS Island: In the SEOM with Suga's new instrumental song "Our Island."

The official music video for "Our Island" dropped Wednesday showing video game characters Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin V and Jung Kook as the South Korean boy band is shipwrecked on the deserted island of Seom and works together to find new ways for fun and relaxation.

The video game, released on June 28, follows the characters as they garden, build tents, swim, snorkel and play soccer. Game players can decorate the island, solve puzzles, dress BTS members and unlock access to exclusive BTS content.

Last month, management company HYBE hinted Suga played a big part in creating the game's lighthearted soundtrack describing "Our Island" as a harmony of a "beautiful piano melody" with nature sounds to match the "scenery of the game's peaceful island."