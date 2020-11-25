BTS appeared on The Late Late Show for the second time in a row to discuss their first-ever Grammy nomination and to give a special performance of "Dynamite."

Host James Corden played on Tuesday a video of the South Korean boy band reacting to the Grammy nomination. Corden mentioned how V wasn't celebrating like the others.

"My nostrils were saying what I was feeling. The reactions were different for each member. In my case, I just couldn't believe it," V said.

BTS was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Dynamite." The 63rd annual Grammy awards take place on Jan. 31.

"First of all we're truly honored and know it's a huge step, a milestone not only for us but for the music industry. It makes us even happier to know how proud our fans must be right now," RM said about the nomination.

"It feels like our hard work has finally kind of paid off," RM continued.

BTS' performance of "Dynamite" was a continuation of their holiday-themed performance of "Life Goes On" that aired Monday on The Late Late Show.

The group had gifted themselves white jackets in the previous performance, which they wore for "Dynamite." BTS danced in front of a jumbo jet before boarding it and arrived at the Late Late Show set.

