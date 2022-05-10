South Korean boy band BTS is sharing new details about its album Proof.

The K-pop group released a track list for CD3 of the anthology album Tuesday.

Disc 3 will feature 19 tracks, including demos of "Spring Day," "Jump" and "DNA." It also features an a capella version of Jungkook's solo song "Still with You."

The songs will only be available on the CD version of Proof, with the exception of "For Youth," which will also appear on the digital version.

BTS shared a track list for CD2 on Monday that unveiled the new song "Run BTS."

The group will feature the lead single "Yet to Come" on CD1 of the album.

BTS shared a release schedule for Proof and cover art for "Yet to Come" on Friday. The group will release the album and the "Yet to Come" music video June 10.

"Yet to Come" will mark BTS' first single of 2022.

BTS consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group is signed to Big Hit and made its debut in 2013.