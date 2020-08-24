South Korean boy band BTS hopes fans draw "energy" from its new single "Dynamite."

The K-pop group discussed the new, English-language song during Monday's episode of Today.

"Dynamite" is BTS' first song entirely in English. RM said the group immediately fell in love with the song's demo and was ready to take on a new challenge.

"When we first listened to the demo, we just loved it as it is. So we thought, 'Why not just keep it this way?' We just kept the demo and recorded it," RM said. "This became a whole new challenge for us."

V said he hopes fans "draw a lot of energy" from the disco-pop song.

"Dynamite" will appear on BTS' forthcoming album. Jimin said working on the album during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has been "a healing process" for the group.

"But working on this album made us realize that there is something we can do," the singer said.

BTS voiced its love for its fans, known as Army.

"We miss them so much," RM said.

BTS released "Dynamite" and a music video for the song Friday. The group said at an online press conference that "Dynamite" sends "a message of happiness and confidence" to fans during "tough times."

Following its release, the "Dynamite" music video set a new record for most views of a music video on YouTube in its first 24 hours. BTS shared two remixes of the song, an acoustic track and an EDM version, on Sunday.

"While the minimal acoustic track puts at the very forefront the members' vocals, the EDM is a rearrangement of the original song that maximizes the upbeat and fun vibes," BTS' agency, Big Hit Entertainment, said in a statement.

BTS consists of RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook and Jin. The group released its fourth studio album, Map of the Soul: 7, in February.