South Korean boy band BTS is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group shared a preview Tuesday of its video for the song "Life Goes On."

The teaser shows the members of BTS gathering around a bonfire outside. The members are also seen together during a cozy night at home.

"Life Goes On" is the title track from BTS' forthcoming album, Be (Deluxe Edition). The album also features the songs "Dynamite," "Fly to My Room," "Blue & Grey," "Skit," "Telepathy," "Dis-ease" and "Stay."

BTS will release Be on Friday. The group announced the album in September.

"The new album imparts a message of healing to the world by declaring, 'Even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on,'" the group's label, Big Hit Entertainment, said at the time.

"For this album in particular, the septet took a step further and was involved not only in the music making process, but also in the overall production: concept, composition, design, etc."

BTS will perform "Life Goes On" and "Dynamite" at the American Music Awards on Sunday. The group will also perform during ABC's Disney Holiday Singalong special Nov. 30.

BTS consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group released its fourth Korean studio album, Map of the Soul: 7, in February.