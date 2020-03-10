South Korean boy band BTS is giving a behind-the-scenes look at its "Black Swan" music video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop group shared a "shooting sketch" video for "Black Swan" on Tuesday that shows BTS making the song's music video.

The video shows BTS creating "Black Swan" and features comments from the group's members. Jimin explains how his dance scene in a white outfit leads into his transformation into a "black swan."

"I'll be expressing that through my dance," the singer says.

BTS released a new video for "Black Swan" last week that shows the group dancing on a theater stage. The group's white outfits and black outfits convey their transformation from white swans to black swans.

BTS originally released an "art film" for "Black Swan" in January that featured the MN Dance Company.

"Black Swan" is the lead single from BTS' album Map of the Soul: 7, released in February. The album topped the Billboard 200 chart this week.