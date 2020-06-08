BTS fans raise $1M in Black Lives Matter donations
UPI News Service, 06/08/2020
International fans of K-pop giants BTS have raised over $1 million in donations for the Black Lives Matter cause in the United States, matching the amount donated earlier by their idols toward the human rights movement, according to a fan charity project Monday.
One In An ARMY, an organization of BTS fans involved in charity projects, announced that it has raised over $1 million in donations Monday after launching a donation drive on June 1.
ARMY is a term used to describe the K-pop group's global fan base.
The $1 million mark was broken after it was reported Sunday that BTS and its label, Big Hit Entertainment, donated $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement.
After the news broke, BTS fans started a social media hashtag campaign, named #MatchAMillion, to drive up donations so as to match the amount made by BTS and Big Hit.
"It's really amazing to see so many of you coming together to support #BlackLivesMatter," One In An ARMY wrote on its Twitter account.
The accomplishment by BTS fans came as the septet participated in Dear Class of 2020, a virtual commencement event on YouTube Sunday. The members delivered commencement speeches and performances via prerecorded footage.
