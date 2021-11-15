South Korean boy band BTS were the big winners at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards, as they took home a leading four awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

BTS won Best Pop, Best K-Pop, Best Group and Biggest Fans at the ceremony on Sunday, which took place at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena in Hungary.

Ed Sheeran was the other big winner with the singer taking home Best Artist and Best Song for his track "Bad Habits."

Lil Nas X won Best Video for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Doja Cat won Best Collaboration for "Kiss Me More" featuring SZA and host Saweetie won Best New.

Maneskin won Best Rock, Yungblud won Best Alternative, Maluma won Best Latin, Nicki Minaj won Best Hip Hop, Taylor Swift won Best U.S. Act and Billie Eilish won Video for Good for "Your Power."