South Korean boy band BTS is gearing up for its performance on MTV Unplugged.

The K-pop group shared a teaser for the upcoming episode of the MTV series Thursday.

In the video, the members of BTS draw new renditions of the Be album cover. J-Hope drew the album title in puffy, cloud-like letters.

BTS will perform songs from Be during the Feb. 23 episode of MTV Unplugged. The album features the single "Life Goes On" and seven other songs, including "Blue & Grey" and "Dynamite."

MTV shared a teaser for the special last week that shows BTS wearing coordinated brown school uniform-inspired outfits. The group is seen sporting matching all-white ensembles in another scene.

MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS will air just days after the release of Be Essential Edition, a new version of Be that "encapsulates BTS' deepest appreciation" for their fans. The album will be released Friday.

BTS consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook.