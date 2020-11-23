South Korean boy band BTS celebrated the release of its new album on Good Morning America.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop group discussed the album, titled Be, and performed the song "Life Goes On" during Monday's episode of the ABC morning show.

BTS released Be on Friday. On GMA, the group said the album was informed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This album Be and the single 'Dynamite' wouldn't be here without the pandemic," RM said. "If there's no pandemic, we would be on tour."

"With Be, we want to deliver a message of hope to the world," Jimin added.

BTS performed "Life Goes On" sans Suga, who is recovering from a shoulder injury. The group channeled its "Life Goes On" music video for the performance, which featured the members in pajamas.

BTS released the "Life Goes On" music video alongside Be on Friday. The video shows the group spending time together in isolation, including playing video games and watching movies.

In addition to "Life Goes On" and "Dynamite," Be also features the songs "Fly to My Room," "Blue & Grey," "Skit," "Telepathy," "Dis-ease" and "Stay." BTS announced the album in September.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"The new album imparts of message of healing to the world by declaring, 'Even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on,'" the group's agency, Big Hit Entertainment, said.

BTS performed "Life Goes On" and "Dynamite" during the American Music Awards on Sunday. Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber won big at the awards show, which aired on ABC.

BTS consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook.