BTS, Coldplay and more have been announced for the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival, which is scheduled for Sept. 18-19.

The virtual concert will also feature unique collaborations and surprise performances as bands and artists reunite to perform together for the first time in months. Remote performances will be filmed on stages in Los Angeles and Nashville.

Artists will be discussing backstage how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected them. Fans will be able to introduce artists, enjoy virtual meet and greets and have the chance to appear in a special fan video wall.

The 2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival will be presented live on The CW App and on CWTV.com on Sept. 18 and 19 at 9 p.m. EDT. All of the performances will also be presented over two nights on The CW on Sept. 27 and 28 at 8 p.m. EDT.