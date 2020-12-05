BE, the latest offering from K-pop stars BTS, is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Megan Thee Stallion's Good News, followed by Ariana Grande 's Positions at No. 3, Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon at No. 4 and Future & Lil Uzi Vert's Pluto x Baby Pluto at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Taylor Swift's Folklore at No. 6, Luke Combs' What You See is What You Get at No. 7, Chris Stapleton's Starting Over at No. 8, Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die at No. 9 and Carrie Underwood's My Gift at No. 10.