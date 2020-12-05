BE, the latest offering from K-pop stars BTS, is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Megan Thee Stallion's Good News, followed by Ariana Grande's Positions at No. 3, Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon at No. 4 and Future & Lil Uzi Vert's Pluto x Baby Pluto at No. 5.
