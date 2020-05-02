BTS, Ariana Grande, 'Stranger Things,' 'Endgame' win big at Kids' Choice Awards
UPI News Service, 05/02/2020
BTS was named Favorite Music Group, Ariana Grande won the prize for Favorite Female Music Star and Shawn Mendes was voted Favorite Male Music Star at the virtual Kids' Choice Awards show on Nickelodeon Saturday night.
Victorious star Victoria Justice hosted the fan-voted prize presentation, which was taped remotely and recognized excellence in film, TV, music and sports.
Avengers: Endgame was named Favorite Movie, Descendants 3's Dove Cameron won for Favorite Movie Actress and Jumanji: The Next Level's Dwayne Johnson was elected Favorite Movie Actor.
Henry Danger was voted Favorite Kids' TV Show and its star Jace Norman won the title of Favorite Male TV Star. Stranger Things won in the Favorite Family TV Show category and scene-stealer Millie Bobby Brown won for Favorite Female TV Star.
Basketball icon LeBron James was chosen Favorite Male Athlete and soccer great Alex Morgan was chosen Favorite Female Athlete.
