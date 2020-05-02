BTS was named Favorite Music Group, Ariana Grande won the prize for Favorite Female Music Star and Shawn Mendes was voted Favorite Male Music Star at the virtual Kids' Choice Awards show on Nickelodeon Saturday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift earned the Favorite Global Music Star honor.

Victorious star Victoria Justice hosted the fan-voted prize presentation, which was taped remotely and recognized excellence in film, TV, music and sports.

Avengers: Endgame was named Favorite Movie, Descendants 3's Dove Cameron won for Favorite Movie Actress and Jumanji: The Next Level's Dwayne Johnson was elected Favorite Movie Actor.

Henry Danger was voted Favorite Kids' TV Show and its star Jace Norman won the title of Favorite Male TV Star. Stranger Things won in the Favorite Family TV Show category and scene-stealer Millie Bobby Brown won for Favorite Female TV Star.