K-pop stars BTS appeared on Tuesday's edition of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

This was the first time in nearly two years the Korean boy band was able to take the stage in person on the program due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The musicians teased Corden about a recent joke he made about the BTS Army of fans being limited to 15-year-old girls.

The comment ignited a social media firestorm.

"Which, of course, is not true because I am 43 years old and I consider myself one of the biggest BTS fans on Planet Earth," Corden said. "I've never been on that side of the Army before and whooo!"

Corden said he never meant to offend the singers or their fans and the bandmates laughed and accepted his apology.

"Am I still Papa Mochi?" Corden said, which prompted a hug.

The group -- which was nominated for a Grammy Tuesday and Monday earned three American Music Awards, including Artist of the Year -- also performed their song, "Permission to Dance" on The Late Late Show.