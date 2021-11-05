South Korean singer Minhyuk is back with new music.

The 30-year-old K-pop star released a single and lyric video for the solo song "Good Night" under the name Huta on Friday.

In "Good Night," Minhyuk shares his struggles while also assuring a loved one that he is there to support them.

"It's alright, everything is alright / You don't have to force yourself to smile / It's alright really / You don't need to try so hard / You don't have to pretend that you're okay, dear," he sings in Korean.

"Good Night" is expected to appear in a new solo album. Minhyuk released his first Korean solo album, Hutazone, in January 2019.

Minhyuk is a member of the boy band BtoB, or Born to Beat. The group also consists of Eunkwang, Changsub, Hyunsik, Peniel and Sungjae.

BtoB last released the Japanese EP Outsider in October.