South Korean singer Minhyuk is back with new music.
ADVERTISEMENT
The 30-year-old K-pop star released a single and lyric video for the solo song "Good Night" under the name Huta on Friday.
In "Good Night," Minhyuk shares his struggles while also assuring a loved one that he is there to support them.
"It's alright, everything is alright / You don't have to force yourself to smile / It's alright really / You don't need to try so hard / You don't have to pretend that you're okay, dear," he sings in Korean.
"Good Night" is expected to appear in a new solo album. Minhyuk released his first Korean solo album, Hutazone, in January 2019.
Minhyuk is a member of the boy band BtoB, or Born to Beat. The group also consists of Eunkwang, Changsub, Hyunsik, Peniel and Sungjae.
BtoB last released the Japanese EP Outsider in October.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.