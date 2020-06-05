South Korean singer Eunkwang is giving a glimpse of his new music video.

The 29-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BtoB, shared a preview Friday of his video for the song "No One Knows."

The teaser opens with Eunkwang adjusting a lightbulb in a dark room. The singer is also seen riding a bike on a path during a sunny day.

"No One Knows" appears on Eunkwang's forthcoming debut solo EP, FoRest: Entrance. The singer will release the mini album and the full "No One Knows" video on Monday.

Eunkwang shared a highlight medley for the EP on Wednesday. The mini album features "No One Knows," "Have a Nice Day," "Walk," "Love Again" and three other songs.

Eunkwang came to fame with BtoB, or Born to Beat. The group has been on hiatus as Eunkwang, Minhyuk and Changsub fulfill their mandatory military service.