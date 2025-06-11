HOME > The Real Housewives > The Real Housewives of New York City Clifton Prescod/BRAVO

Brynn Whitfield confirms she's leaving 'The Real Housewives of New York City'

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/11/2025



Brynn Whitfield has confirmed her departure from of New York City after just two seasons (and a whole lot of drama with her co-stars).



ADVERTISEMENT Brynn announced she won't be returning to of New York City for Season 16 via Instagram Stories on Monday, June 9.



"After a lot of thought, I've made the decision to walk away from reality TV. For now," Brynn, 39, wrote to her followers.



"Last week, Hoppy -- the dating app I co-founded and proudly serve as Chief Marketing Officer -- hit a massive download milestone. I can't even put into words how surreal it feels. All I want to do now is pour every ounce of energy into building Hoppy into the #1 dating app in the world."



Brynn, however, insisted she is "endlessly grateful" for her experience on Bravo's franchise.



"[The show] will always be one of the most fun, chaotic, and magical chapters of my life. It was the honor of a lifetime to help reboot such an iconic franchise," Brynn shared.



"From day one, I've believed RHONY is a fan's show -- we're just temporary custodians of something that truly belongs to the viewers. I hope I made you laugh (a lot), cry (a little), and more than anything -- I hope there's a TV in heaven so that Mimi (who LIVED for her shows) could watch me and be proud."



Brynn also thanked all the people who gave her a chance, cheered her on, and showed her love and grace.



"I've never felt more me than on my Spotify podcast... And prepare to laugh, cry, and possibly poop when you read my book coming out later this year," she continued.



"To-date, I've only shared a fraction of who I am, what I've been through and what I've learned. It's the most vulnerable thing I've ever written."



Brynn went on to note how splitting her time between her London and New York City offices while running her company -- which she believes makes dating "cool" again -- has been a "life long dream" that's coming true.



"As Sheryl Sandberg said: 'If you're offered a seat on a rocket ship, don't ask what seat. Just get on.' So here we go. We're done dating his dad. It's time to steal his inheritance," Brynn quipped.



of New York City's Rebecca Minkoff weighed in on Brynn's exit shortly after Brynn had announced her time on the show is over.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"I wasn't shocked at all. I think that was in the cards before she even said she was leaving," Rebecca, 44,



Brynn began having issues with her co-stars during a cast trip to Puerto Rico during the show's Season 15 finale in January,



Ubah Hassan alleged that Brynn's casting was a result of her having slept with someone at the top, which prompted Brynn to reveal that she's actually been sexually assaulted in the past.



Brynn also claimed Ubah knew about the incident and so it made his remark even more insensitive and inappropriate.



Ubah, however, insisted he had no knowledge of the sexual assault in Brynn's past, and then some of Brynn's co-stars reportedly accused her of lying.



In addition to Brynn and Ubah, the latest season of of New York City also starred Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Racquel Chevremont, and Sai De Silva as well as Rebecca Minkoff appearing as a friend of the ladies.



It has yet to be confirmed which of those cast members will return for of New York City's next season.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS Brynn Whitfield has confirmed her departure from of New York City after just two seasons (and a whole lot of drama with her co-stars).Brynn announced she won't be returning to of New York City for Season 16 via Instagram Stories on Monday, June 9."After a lot of thought, I've made the decision to walk away from reality TV. For now," Brynn, 39, wrote to her followers."Last week, Hoppy -- the dating app I co-founded and proudly serve as Chief Marketing Officer -- hit a massive download milestone. I can't even put into words how surreal it feels. All I want to do now is pour every ounce of energy into building Hoppy into the #1 dating app in the world."Brynn, however, insisted she is "endlessly grateful" for her experience on Bravo's franchise."[The show] will always be one of the most fun, chaotic, and magical chapters of my life. It was the honor of a lifetime to help reboot such an iconic franchise," Brynn shared."From day one, I've believed RHONY is a fan's show -- we're just temporary custodians of something that truly belongs to the viewers. I hope I made you laugh (a lot), cry (a little), and more than anything -- I hope there's a TV in heaven so that Mimi (who LIVED for her shows) could watch me and be proud."Brynn also thanked all the people who gave her a chance, cheered her on, and showed her love and grace."I've never felt more me than on my Spotify podcast... And prepare to laugh, cry, and possibly poop when you read my book coming out later this year," she continued."To-date, I've only shared a fraction of who I am, what I've been through and what I've learned. It's the most vulnerable thing I've ever written."Brynn went on to note how splitting her time between her London and New York City offices while running her company -- which she believes makes dating "cool" again -- has been a "life long dream" that's coming true."As Sheryl Sandberg said: 'If you're offered a seat on a rocket ship, don't ask what seat. Just get on.' So here we go. We're done dating his dad. It's time to steal his inheritance," Brynn quipped.of New York City's Rebecca Minkoff weighed in on Brynn's exit shortly after Brynn had announced her time on the show is over."I wasn't shocked at all. I think that was in the cards before she even said she was leaving," Rebecca, 44, told People.Brynn began having issues with her co-stars during a cast trip to Puerto Rico during the show's Season 15 finale in January, according to Us Weekly.Ubah Hassan alleged that Brynn's casting was a result of her having slept with someone at the top, which prompted Brynn to reveal that she's actually been sexually assaulted in the past.Brynn also claimed Ubah knew about the incident and so it made his remark even more insensitive and inappropriate.Ubah, however, insisted he had no knowledge of the sexual assault in Brynn's past, and then some of Brynn's co-stars reportedly accused her of lying.In addition to Brynn and Ubah, the latest season of of New York City also starred Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Racquel Chevremont, and Sai De Silva as well as Rebecca Minkoff appearing as a friend of the ladies.It has yet to be confirmed which of those cast members will return for of New York City's next season. THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY MORE THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY NEWS << PRIOR STORY

'The Golden Bachelor' alum Theresa Nist shares juicy dating update

Get more Reality TV World! Follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook or add our RSS feed.













ADVERTISEMENT

































ADVERTISEMENT





- - - - -

















































Page generated Wed Jun 11, 2025 15:14 pm in 0.74939298629761 seconds



