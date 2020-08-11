Bryan Cranston discussed how he got back into character as Walter White in Breaking Bad film El Camino while appearing on The Tonight Show Tuesday.

"It was kind of like riding a bike. There's so many talismans. You just left your house to come back to the studio to do your shows and I'm sure when you sat behind your desk, you went, 'Oh, I know this, I know this environment,'" Cranston told Fallon who recently relocated back to NBC's studios in New York City to host The Tonight Show.

"And you just kind of get back into it and that's the same way with Walter White," the actor continued.

Cranston also gave his thoughts on a popular fan theory involving Walter White and his character Hal from Malcolm in the Middle. The theory proposes that Walter White did not die in the series finale and instead got a new identity as Hal.

"I'm not at liberty to disclose that kind of information without security clearances," Cranston said jokingly.

"I think it's fun but, I don't know. No, Walter White is definitely dead. He's dead. He's dead. He's dead," the actor continued.

The 64-year-old also told Fallon about his March COVID-19 diagnosis. Cranston said he experienced a week of extreme exhaustion, body aches and a dry cough. He recently announced on Instagram that he donated plasma at the UCLA Blood and Platelet Center in order to try and help others with the virus.

Cranston will next be seen in Disney's The One and Only Ivan, which comes to Disney+ on Friday. The film follows Cranston as the owner of a gorilla he raised from an early age. The gorilla, named Ivan, wants to escape the circus show that his owner has created around him.

"It's perfect for kids 6 to 96. You'll laugh. You'll cry. It's sweet. It's about keeping promises with your friends. It's about dreaming and allowing yourself to have a dream," Cranston said.