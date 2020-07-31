Breaking Bad icon Bryan Cranston has announced on Instagram he recently battled the coronavirus.

ADVERTISEMENT

"About now you're probably feeling a little tied down, restricting your mobility and like me, you're tired of this!! Well, I just want to encourage you to have a little more patience. I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still... I contracted the virus," Cranston wrote.

"Yep. it sounds daunting now that over 150,000 Americans are dead because of it. I was one of the lucky ones. Mild symptoms. I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant. We can prevail - but ONLY if we follow the rules together. Be well - Stay well."

The message accompanied a video showing the 64-year-old actor wearing a face mask as he donates his plasma at the UCLA Blood and Platelet Center in the hope of helping others with the virus.

Also among the celebrities who have battled and recovered from coronavirus in recent months are Anna Camp, Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.