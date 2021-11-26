Rock icon Bryan Adams posted on Instagram that he has tested positive for COVID-19 again.

"Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I've tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid. So it's off to the hospital for me. Thanks for all your support #sohappyithurts," Adams captioned Thursday's photo of him wearing a mask and sitting with his luggage.

Two other photos show him getting into and sitting inside of an ambulance.

The Hollywood Reporter said Adams was in the country to promote the 2022 issue of the Pirelli calendar for which he had photographed Iggy Pop, St. Vincent, Grimes, Rita Ora, Normani, Cher, Jennifer Hudson and Saweetie.

The Heaven and Summer of '69 singer previously tested positive for COVID-19 late last month.

The 61-year-old artist had been slated to sing "It's Only Love" with H.E.R. in honor of inductee Tina Turner at the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, but he had to skip the show to quarantine.

At the time, Adams' representative said he was "fully vaccinated and has no symptoms at all."