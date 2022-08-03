Pop star Bruno Mars will headline the opening of the rebuilt Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia, this September, officials said Wednesday.

The superstar is slated to perform a series of shows on Oct. 14 and 15 to help usher in the new stadium, with tickets going on sale Aug. 11.

Paul Dainty, CEO of show producer TEG Dainty, said that it was "incredibly exciting to welcome audiences back to Allianz Stadium in the heart of Sydney."

"Who better to lead the opening celebrations than the legendary, record-breaking artist Bruno Mars," Dainty added. "These opening shows will go down in history as not to be missed."

Rumors of the concerts were first reported in July.

The new Allianz Stadium is being opened in the Sydney suburb of Moore Park on the site of the original stadium of the same name.

That stadium, constructed in 1988, was demolished in 2019 following controversy during that year's New South Wales election.

Construction on the new stadium began in April 2020.

For Mars, the shows will be his first performance in Australia since 2018, during his tour to promote his most recent studio album, 24K Magic.

The singer remains wildly popular in Australia, according to Billboard, and his music has been streamed in the country more than 773 million times.

The native of Honolulu, Hawaii began his music career in the mid-2000s, first gaining recognition with his debut studio album, Doo-Wops & Hooligans, in 2010.

The album saw three number one singles with "The Lazy Song," "Just the Way You Are" and "Grenade," and helped Mars reach mainstream acclaim.

He would release an additional album, Unorthodox Jukebox, in 2012, which had two songs on the Billboard charts.

It was his 2016 album 24K Magic, though, that cemented Mars' status as a pop superstar.

The album produced a number of top-five singles, including the lead single "24K Magic" and "That's What I Like."

24K Magic garnered favorable reviews and was the recipient of a number of accolades.

It would go on to win seven Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "That's What I Like."

In total, Mars has received 15 Grammys, 11 American Music Awards and numerous other industry prizes.

Mars' latest project is a hip-hop collaboration with rapper Anderson .Paak.

Known as Silk Sonic, the duo released their debut studio album in November 2021.