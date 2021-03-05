Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have released their first single as the band Silk Sonic.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pair released a single and music video Friday for the song "Leave the Door Open."

The "Leave the Door Open" video shows Mars and .Paak performing with the full Silk Sonic band. The group is joined by several backup singers in a recording booth.

.Paak celebrated the release in a post on Instagram.

"Song, video, everything is live!!!! Im so proud of this one Im crying!!! @brunomars you one saaangin fool!! #SilkSonic #LeaveTheDoorOpen," he wrote.

Mars announced Silk Sonic and the band's debut album, An Evening with Silk Sonic, on Instagram last week. The album will feature Bootsy Collins.

"We locked in and made an album. The band's called Silk Sonic," he wrote.

"Leave the Door Open" marks Mars' first new music since the single "Blow" with Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton, released in July 2019. .Paak released his fourth studio album, Ventura, in 2019.