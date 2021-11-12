Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak released on Friday their first album as duo Silk Sonic titled An Evening with Silk Sonic.

The album is available to stream through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, Soundcloud, Deezer and Tidal.

An Evening with Silk Sonic includes the group's first three singles "Leave the Door Open," "Skate" and "Smokin Out the Window."

The album contains nine tracks in total including "After Last Night" featuring Thundercat and Bootsy Collins.

Collins additionally serves as a special guest host on the project.

Mars last released the album 24K Magic in November 2016. Paak last released the album Ventura in 2019.