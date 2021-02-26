Bruno Mars has formed a new band with Anderson .Paak named Silk Sonic, with the duo set to release a new album.

"We locked in and made an album. The band's called Silk Sonic. First song drops next Friday," Mars said on Instagram Thursday, announcing the duo's first single will be released March 5.

Mars uploaded promotional art for Silk Sonic featuring himself and Paak. The album will also feature Bootsy Collins as special guest.

Mars last released an album, 24K Magic, in November 2016. The singer was last heard on Ed Sheeran's "Blow" along with Chris Stapleton from Sheeran's 2019 album, No. 6 Collaborations Project.

Paak last released the album Ventura in 2019.