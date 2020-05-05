Bruce Willis and his wife, Emma Heming, reunited ahead of their younger daughter's birthday.

Heming, 41, shared photos and videos with Willis, 65, and their daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6, Monday on Instagram Stories.

In one photo, Willis, Heming and Evelyn pose together on a 4-wheeler. Heming said the picture was taken by Mabel. Bruce Willis returned home to Emma Heming and their daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, after self-isolating with his ex-wife, Demi Moore, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by emmahemingwillis/Instagram Stories

Heming also shared a video of herself and Willis riding around on the quad.

Willis was previously self-isolating with his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Scout said on the Dopey podcast in April that Heming meant to join them in Sun Valley, Idaho, but was waylaid when one of her daughters poked her foot with a hypodermic needle at a park.

"Travel got crazy, so my stepmom stayed in LA with my little sisters," Scout, 28, said.

Willis returned home to Heming and their family ahead of Evelyn's birthday Tuesday. Heming shared a photo of Evelyn on Instagram Stories that shows her wearing a birthday crown while completing schoolwork at home.

Willis and Heming married in March 2009. Heming marked their 11th wedding anniversary March 21 on Instagram by sharing a photo of herself and Willis on an amusement park ride.

"What a ride kid #11yearanniversary #friendtilltheend #321," she wrote.

Willis starred in the films Glass and Motherless Brooklyn in 2019. He will reprise John McClane in a sixth Die Hard movie, McClane.