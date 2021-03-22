Bruce Willis and his wife, Emma Heming, are celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary.

Heming, 42, marked the occasion Sunday by posting a loving tribute to Willis, 66, on Instagram.

Willis and Heming married in March 2009 and have two children together, daughters Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6. Willis also has three daughters, Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 27, with his ex-wife, Demi Moore.

Heming shared a photo on Instagram of herself sharing a sweet moment with Willis.

"Boy I sure do love this guy to the moon and back! Even though there's been times I would have loved to take him to the moon, drop him off, and come back solo! That's what 12 years of marriage looks like, right?" Heming captioned the post.

"We've had our fair share of floating-on-air ups and disheartening downs. But he is my person. There's no one I would want to go through this crazy thing called marriage with than with him," she said. "He's my family, he's given me the family (and more) I dreamed of and I love him to my core. Happy 12th anniversary my sweet #thickandthin."

Heming called Willis "the greatest love" of her life while celebrating his 66th birthday last week.

"This guy walked into my life has turned it upside and inside out every day since -- it's exhausting," Heming said on Instagram. "He's the greatest man I know and I thank my lucky stars for him every single day."

Moore, who was married to Willis from 1987 to 2000, also wished the actor a happy birthday on Instagram.

"Happy birthday, BW! You are a one of a kind! So thankful to share these three beautiful girls and for our blended families," Moore captioned a family photo.

Willis and Moore threw a birthday party for Heming in June. Heming, Willis, Moore and their respective children were self-isolating together in Sun Valley, Idaho, in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.