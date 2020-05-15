Bruce Willis sports his iconic orange jumpsuit from Armageddon in a new photo on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willis' daughter Rumer Willis , 31, shared a picture of Willis, 65, wearing the outfit while self-isolating with family amid the coronvirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"He said this is 'His saving the [world] outfit' (Actual one from Armageddon) #thismanisadamnlegend," Rumer captioned the post.

Willis played Harry S. Stamper in Armageddon, which opened in theaters in 1998. The movie is directed by Michael Bay and co-stars Ben Affleck, Liv Tyler, Steve Buscemi and Billy Bob Thornton.

Willis is self-isolating with his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. His wife, Emma Heming, and their daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, joined the group in time for Mabel's sixth birthday this month.

Heming shared a video May 5 of the family celebrating Mabel's birthday and her biking with out training wheels.

"A big day over here! Not only did the baby of the family turn 6, she decided to take those training wheels off #thisis6 #proudfamily," Heming captioned the post.

Willis has been self-isolating with Moore and their daughters for weeks. Heming intended to join the group earlier but was forced to stay home after one of her and Willis' daughters injured her foot.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Willis and Moore were married from 1987 to 2000. Willis and Heming married in 2009.