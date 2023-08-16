Bruce Springsteen has postponed two of his Philadelphia concerts this week with the E Street Band because of an unspecified illness.

"Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed," the "Born to Run" singer's team wrote Wednesday in a post on X.

"We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows."

Several other shows on Springsteen's 2023 tour, which began Feb. 1, have been canceled due to COVID-19, in Ohio and the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

Springsteen, 73, and his wife, Patti Scialfa, also missed the inaugural American Music Honors in April due to COVID-19, according to the head of the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music.

The U.S. part of Springsteen's tour was originally scheduled to wrap up in April, before 18 new North American cities and dates were added. The new shows started this month after Springsteen spent May, June and July touring in Europe and the United Kingdom.

"The Boss" played last week at Chicago's Wrigley Field. His next stop, after his canceled shows in Philadelphia, is Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., which is scheduled for next week. Springsteen will end the month playing in his home state of New Jersey. His tour wraps up Dec. 8, in San Francisco.