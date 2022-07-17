Rock legend Bruce Springsteen recently became a first-time grandfather.

"Walking the baby_. Lily Harper Springsteen," the singer's wife and bandmate, Patti Scialfa, captioned a Saturday Instagram photo of their 28-year-old son Sam, a Jersey City firefighter, and his fiancee pushing a baby carriage.

Another photo shows the infant wearing a pink hat, white shirt, sweat pants and pink bear mittens.

Springsteen, 72, and Scialfa, 68, are also the parents of Evan, 32, and Jessica, 30.