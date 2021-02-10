Rock 'n' roll icon Bruce Springsteen was arrested for alleged drunken driving in his home state of New Jersey on Nov. 14, several media outlets reported on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

TMZ said the 71-year-old singer was arrested at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook.

The New York Post said he was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

He is expected in court in a few weeks.

National Park Service spokeswoman Brenda Ling told The Hollywood Reporter Springsteen was "cooperative throughout the process."

The news broke days after Springsteen made headlines for appearing in a Super Bowl weekend commercial for Jeep urging politically divided Americans to find middle ground.

Jeep said in a statement Wednesday: "It would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate.

"But it's also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established. Its message of community and unity is as relevant as ever. As is the message that drinking and driving can never be condoned."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Springsteen has not publicly spoken about the incident.