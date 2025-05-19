Brooks therefore acknowledged during a recent appearance on the "Chicks in the Office" podcast that when she was paired with Gleb, he was exactly what she wanted.
"[I thought], 'This isn't going to go anywhere serious. I know exactly what I'm going to do here, and it's going to be like a bit,'" Brooks said during a joint interview with her sister Grace Ann Nader.
After all, Brooks was newly single at the time.
The supermodel had married the first man she ever dated, Billy Haire, and they announced their breakup in May 2024.
"[But] on Day 2, I was, like, in love, and it wasn't a bit anymore," Brooks said of her instant connection with Gleb.
"And I was actually really, really into him," she added.
In the video, the model stared straight into the camera and lip-synced, "If you go away for a few days and he's not f-cking strong enough in his own mind to keep his d-ck in his f-cking pants, well then he can f-ck off anyway."
While on a girls' trip to Miami Beach, FL, that same week, Brooks uploaded another TikTok video and mouthed, "G-dd-mn manchild. You act like a kid even though you're six [feet] two [inches]."
Gleb told Us on April 7, before his alleged cheating made headlines, that the last communication he had with Brooks was a text on April 6.
"I called her today in response, but she has not replied," Gleb revealed, adding how he had spent time with Brooks about a week prior and everything was fine between them.
"The last time I saw Brooks was when I traveled to New York to support her and film an episode of her reality show on March 31st and April 1st."
(Gleb was referring to Brooks' upcoming reality show with Grace Ann and her other sisters Mary Holland Nader and Sarah Jane Nader.)
"And she was sad to see me leave, but I had to return to Dancing with the Stars to finish my four-month tour at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood," Gleb explained at the time.
Gleb admitted he was "still processing everything" and didn't "have all the answers" when it came to this supposed breakup.
However, Gleb wished Brooks "the best moving forward."
Dancing with the Stars pros Emma Slater and Ezra Sosa posted Gleb and Brooks' flirty content on social media, and even the show's host, Alfonso Ribeiro, joked on November 25 how he couldn't keep up with the pair's "whirlwind" romance and they were driving him "nuts."
When asked to share where their relationship stood after Dancing with the Stars' finale, Gleb told E! News, "It was amazing to be back in the ballroom. I love dancing with Brooks. We have so much fun in the ballroom, outside of the ballroom."