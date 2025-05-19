Brooks Nader has admitted that she was "in love" with Dancing with the Star pro Gleb Savchenko after just two days of rehearsals.

When asked to describe her ideal Dancing with the Stars pro partner ahead of Season 33 last year, Brooks said she had requested the hottest douchebag in the group.

Brooks therefore acknowledged during a recent appearance on the "Chicks in the Office" podcast that when she was paired with Gleb, he was exactly what she wanted.

"[I thought], 'This isn't going to go anywhere serious. I know exactly what I'm going to do here, and it's going to be like a bit,'" Brooks said during a joint interview with her sister Grace Ann Nader.

After all, Brooks was newly single at the time.

The supermodel had married the first man she ever dated, Billy Haire, and they announced their breakup in May 2024.

"[But] on Day 2, I was, like, in love, and it wasn't a bit anymore," Brooks said of her instant connection with Gleb.

"And I was actually really, really into him," she added.

While Brooks and Gleb were competing on Dancing with the Stars in late 2024, reports swirled that they were hooking up.

Brooks and Gleb's heavy flirtation on and off the dance floor, however, had fans questioning if their romance was real or made for TV.

Grace Ann confirmed on "Chicks in the Office" that Brooks and Gleb's relationship was authentic and they "always" had sex on the Dancing with the Stars set.

"I can tell you firsthand that every time I visited Brooks' trailer, the trailer was shaking -- every single time," Grace Ann revealed.
As Brooks' jaw was on the floor in shock, Grace Ann continued, "I never wanted to go in there. I was always knocking."

Brooks quipped in response, "The trailer thing was probably why we didn't win. But what's a girl to do? I was newly single."

Brooks and Gleb called it quits on their relationship shortly after they were eliminated from the show during an October 2024 episode.

But Gleb and the supermodel proceeded to have an on-again, off-again romance until news broke last month that they split for good and Brooks was the one who had "ended things" with the pro dancer.

After Gleb and Brooks' breakup made headlines in April, Gleb admitted to Us Weekly that he was "surprised to learn" his relationship with Brooks was over by reading a news article.

Grace Ann then claimed via TikTok on April 8 that "there is hard evidence" to prove Gleb had cheated on Brooks.

Brooks seemed to confirm the cheating speculation when she took to TikTok on April 9 with a fiery message.

In the video, the model stared straight into the camera and lip-synced, "If you go away for a few days and he's not f-cking strong enough in his own mind to keep his d-ck in his f-cking pants, well then he can f-ck off anyway."

While on a girls' trip to Miami Beach, FL, that same week, Brooks uploaded another TikTok video and mouthed, "G-dd-mn manchild. You act like a kid even though you're six [feet] two [inches]."

Gleb told Us on April 7, before his alleged cheating made headlines, that the last communication he had with Brooks was a text on April 6.

"I called her today in response, but she has not replied," Gleb revealed, adding how he had spent time with Brooks about a week prior and everything was fine between them.

"The last time I saw Brooks was when I traveled to New York to support her and film an episode of her reality show on March 31st and April 1st."

(Gleb was referring to Brooks' upcoming reality show with Grace Ann and her other sisters Mary Holland Nader and Sarah Jane Nader.)

"And she was sad to see me leave, but I had to return to Dancing with the Stars to finish my four-month tour at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood," Gleb explained at the time.

Gleb admitted he was "still processing everything" and didn't "have all the answers" when it came to this supposed breakup.

However, Gleb wished Brooks "the best moving forward."

After Gleb reportedly dumped Brooks in October 2024, the pair were caught gazing into each other's eyes and kissing on-camera while rehearsing for Dancing with the Stars' November 26 finale. At one point, Brooks straddled Gleb and hugged him tightly on the set.

Dancing with the Stars pros Emma Slater and Ezra Sosa posted Gleb and Brooks' flirty content on social media, and even the show's host, Alfonso Ribeiro, joked on November 25 how he couldn't keep up with the pair's "whirlwind" romance and they were driving him "nuts."

When asked to share where their relationship stood after Dancing with the Stars' finale, Gleb told E! News, "It was amazing to be back in the ballroom. I love dancing with Brooks. We have so much fun in the ballroom, outside of the ballroom."

"And that's it," Brooks interjected.

"And that's it," Gleb repeated before flashing a big clueless smile at Brooks, adding how the pair had a great journey on the show.

But Gleb confirmed his relationship with Brooks was back on in December 2024.

After reviving their romance, Brooks and Gleb enjoyed the holidays together alongside his daughters Olivia, 14, and Zlata, 8, whom he welcomed with his ex-wife Elena Samodanova.

"I don't need anything else," Gleb captioned a family photo that included Brooks via Instagram in December.

Gleb also suggested on social media earlier this year that he could envision himself having a baby with Brooks in the near future.




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

