But there is apparently no real love lost, and Brooks said she's excited to watch her reality show unfold on television.
"There's four of us. I can't even count on one hand how many of them there are," Brooks joked.
"You can expect everything to be laid out there. There's chaos, there's drama, there's boys [and] there's girls. There's everything you can imagine under the sun. Just four girls from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, living in the big city in SoHo -- all under the same roof. What can go wrong? It's bound to be chaos."
Brooks and Gleb called it quits on their relationship shortly after they were eliminated from the show during an October 2024 episode.
But Gleb and the supermodel proceeded to have an on-again, off-again romance until news broke last month that they split for good and Brooks was the one who had "ended things" with the pro dancer.
After Gleb and Brooks' breakup made headlines in April, Gleb admitted to Us that he was "surprised to learn" his relationship with Brooks was over by reading a news article.
Grace Ann then claimed via TikTok on April 8 that "there is hard evidence" to prove Gleb had cheated on Brooks.
Brooks seemed to confirm the cheating speculation when she took to TikTok on April 9 with a fiery message.
In the video, the model stared straight into the camera and lip-synced, "If you go away for a few days and he's not f-cking strong enough in his own mind to keep his d-ck in his f-cking pants, well then he can f-ck off anyway."
While on a girls' trip to Miami Beach, FL, that same week, Brooks uploaded another TikTok video and mouthed, "G-dd-mn manchild. You act like a kid even though you're six [feet] two [inches]."
Gleb told Us on April 7, before his alleged cheating made headlines, that the last communication he had with Brooks was a text on April 6.
"I called her today in response, but she has not replied," Gleb revealed, adding how he had spent time with Brooks about a week prior and everything was fine between them.
"The last time I saw Brooks was when I traveled to New York to support her and film an episode of her reality show on March 31st and April 1st."
"And she was sad to see me leave, but I had to return to Dancing with the Stars to finish my four-month tour at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood," Gleb explained at the time.
Gleb admitted he was "still processing everything" and didn't "have all the answers" when it came to this supposed breakup.
However, Gleb wished Brooks "the best moving forward."
Dancing with the Stars pros Emma Slater and Ezra Sosa posted Gleb and Brooks' flirty content on social media, and even the show's host, Alfonso Ribeiro, joked on November 25 how he couldn't keep up with the pair's "whirlwind" romance and they were driving him "nuts."
When asked to share where their relationship stood after Dancing with the Stars' finale, Gleb told E! News, "It was amazing to be back in the ballroom. I love dancing with Brooks. We have so much fun in the ballroom, outside of the ballroom."