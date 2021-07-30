Andy Samberg's Jake and Joe Lo Truglio's Charles look back on their friendship together in the new trailer for the eighth and final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Charles talks about being scared that his time with Jake will be cut short and thinks back to all the stakeouts and drinks after work they shared together in the clip released on Friday.

Charles causes Jake to cry after describing how he thought they would be hunting down criminals together as seniors at a retirement home

Jake and his wife, Amy (Melissa Fumero), also forget to pick up their son from daycare, Raymond (Andre Braugher) accidentally sends a revealing photo, and the group debate the proper way to pronounce the word whoop.

The eighth and final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will premiere on Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.