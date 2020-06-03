Brooklyn Nine-Nine's co-creator and cast have donated $100,000 to the National Bail Fund Network.

ADVERTISEMENT

Series co-creator Dan Goor, star Stephanie Beatriz and other cast members gave to the fund, made up of over 60 community bail and bond funds across the country, Tuesday following George Floyd's death.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died last week in Minneapolis, Minn., while being restrained by a police officer who knelt on his neck. Goor said Tuesday on Twitter that he and the cast "condemn" Floyd's death.

"The cast and showrunner of Brooklyn 99 condemn the murder of George Floyd and support the many people who are protesting police brutality nationally. Together we have made a $100,000 donation to The National Bail Fund Network," the writer and producer wrote.

"We encourage your to look up your local bail fund: the National Bail Fund Network is an organization that can lead you to them," he added. "#blacklivesmatter."

Beatriz, who plays Det. Rosa Diaz on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, shared the receipt for her $11,000 contribution and encouraged people to also give.

"I'm an actor who plays a detective on tv. If you currently play a cop? If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop? I'll let you do the math. (Thanks @GriffLightning for leading the way)," she wrote, referencing Blue Bloods guest star Griffin Newman.

Newman, who played Sam Johnson on Blue Bloods, donated $10,000 to Community Justice Exchange, which runs the National Bail Fund Network, on Monday.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"I'm an out-of-work actor who (improbably) played a detective on two episodes of BLUE BLOODS almost a decade ago," he tweeted. "If you currently play a cop? If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop? I'll let you do the math."

Brooklyn Nine-Nine follows a team of detectives in Brooklyn's fictional 99th precinct. The series co-stars Andy Samberg, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio and Andre Braugher.