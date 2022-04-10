Photographer Brooklyn Beckham and actress Nicola Peltz exchanged wedding vows they wrote themselves at a lavish ceremony on Peltz's family estate in Palm Beach, Fla.

People.com reported Beckham, 23, and Peltz, 27, tied the knot in a traditional Jewish ceremony officiated by a rabbi and attended by about 600 guests.

E! News said Beckham's parents David and Victoria Beckham, tennis legend Serena Williams, actress Eva Longoria, and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay were all on hand to celebrate with the happy couple.

The New York Post said the guest list also included Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie, Elizabeth Hurley, Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Mel B., Mel C. and Emma Bunton.

The Post noted Peltz wore a custom Valentino dress for the occasion.

Vanity Fair said the wedding locale -- estimated to be worth about $75 million -- belongs to billionaire investor Nelson Peltz

Beckham and Nicola Peltz have been a couple since October 2019. They announced their engagement last July.