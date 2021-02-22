Brooke Shields has announced on Instagram that she is recovering after breaking her femur.

The model posted a video on Sunday of herself in a hospital gown undergoing physical therapy with a doctor.

Shields uses crutches to walk with her injured right leg one step at a time in the clip. She mentions only being able to put 20 percent of her weight on her foot.

"Broke my femur. Beginning to mend," Shields captioned the video.

"No matter what your challenge is, make a positive choice, for yourself, to move forward. #BeginningisNow," she continued.

Shields has not disclosed what caused the injury.

"I know you will heal so quickly! The Force is strong in you, my friend!" actress Jennifer Beals commented on the post.

"Brooke! So sorry! Courage...it's in your blood. Sending love," actress Glenn Close commented.