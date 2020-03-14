Several Broadway stars are taking to social media to support young artists whose school musicals were canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Dark times for all. Trying to find some bright spots. If you were meant to perform in your High School musical and it was cancelled please post yourself singing and tag me. I want to be your audience!! Sending all my love and black market toilet paper," Laura Benanti tweeted Friday.

Lin-Manuel Miranda joined the campaign a short time later.

"Thank you, @LauraBenanti, thank you kids, I'm watching too. #SunshineSongs," read his post.

"You all are soooo BEAUTIFUL!! Music heard from around the world and it is so good for the [heart emoji]!! Thank you for sharing and know Broadway is listening. @LauraBenanti #SunshineSongs," added Stephanie J. Block tweeted.

Many schools have been closed and all Broadway shows canceled for the next few weeks to keep people from gathering together in large groups in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.