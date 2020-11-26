Netflix has released the first, full-length trailer for its movie musical The Prom.

Thursday's 3-minute preview shows Meryl Streep Nicole Kidman and Andrew Rannells as Broadway stars who head to small-town Indiana to defend two teen girlfriends who aren't allowed to go to their high-school prom together as a couple.

Ryan Murphy directed the film, which also features Jo Ellen Pellman, Kerry Washington, Keegan-Michael Key and Ariana DeBose.

It is scheduled to debut on the streaming service on Dec. 11.