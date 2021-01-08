Broadway actress and Police Academy alum Marion Ramsey has died in Los Angeles, her manager Roger Paul said. She was 73.

"Marion carried with her a kindness and permeating light that instantly filled a room upon her arrival. The dimming of her light is already felt by those who knew her well. We will miss her, and always love her," Paul said in a statement.

The cause of her death Thursday was not immediately disclosed.

Best known for her role as Officer Laverne Hooks in the 1980s Police Academy film franchise, the Philadelphia native also appeared in the Broadway productions shows of Eubie! and Grind, as well as the national tour of the musical, Hello Dolly.

Her final acting role was in the 2018 film, When I Sing.

Other credits include MacGyver, Beverly Hills, 90210, The Nanny, Modern Family, Return to Babylon, Lavalantula and 2 Lava 2 Lantula.