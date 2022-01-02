Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire is going on hiatus from Jan. 10 through March 14.

"The first few months of a brand new Broadway show are an extraordinarily delicate and important period of time. With the pervasiveness of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Mrs. Doubtfire would have to close permanently if the production didn't take drastic, pro-active measures," producer Kevin McCollum said in a statement Sunday.

"Out of concern for the potential long-term employment of everyone who works on Mrs. Doubtfire, and the extended run of the show, we have decided that following the January 9 performance, the production will close for nine weeks, returning on March 15."

The stage adaptation of the 1993 comedy film has a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, with music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick.

Directed by Jerry Zaks, it stars Rob McClure as the title character. The show opened on Dec. 5 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre after it was delayed 18 months by the mandated shut-down of Broadway.