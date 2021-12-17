Broadway's Moulin Rouge! has canceled its Friday show due to a positive COVID-19 test.

"Out of an abundance of caution, tonight's performance of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway has been canceled due to the detection of positive COVID test results in the company," the official Twitter account for the play said on Twitter.

Performances will resume on Saturday at the Hirschfeld Theatre at 2 p.m. EST. Ticket holders will be contacted by their point of purchase. An 8 p.m. EST show is also scheduled for Saturday.

Moulin Rouge! also had to shutdown a Thursday performance of the show after audience members had been seated due to a positive COVID-19 test.

A representative for the production told People magazine that the Thursday show was canceled due to a late-in-the-day positive test result from within the company.

Tina, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Hamilton and more Broadway shows have also canceled performances recently due to the COVID-19 virus.

Broadway requires that all audience members, performers, backstage crew and theatre staff be vaccinated. Audience members are also required to wear a mask.