The Broadway League has announced that the marquee lights from several theaters on the Great White Way will be dimmed to honor the late Tony Award-winning actor Gavin Creel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The memorial is to take place at a date and time to be coordinated with Creel's family at their request, the league said Friday.

Creel died Sept. 30 from an aggressive form of cancer. He was 48.

"It is hard to fathom the loss of Gavin Creel," Jason Laks, interim president of The Broadway League, said in a statement.

"Not only was he an actor of the highest caliber, but he was also a committed activist and champion for so many causes both within and outside of our industry," Laks added. "Gavin gave of his whole self to our community, both in his performances and his charitable work. The Broadway community is lucky to have known him both as an actor and an individual, and to have benefited from the joy that he brought into so many people's lives."

Creel was known for his roles in the New York and London stage musicals Hello, Dolly! Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Book of Mormon, Bounce, Hair, Mary Poppins, Into the Woods and La Cage aux Folles.