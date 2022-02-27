Tony Award-winner Patti LuPone announced she has the coronavirus and is taking a break from the Broadway production of the musical, Company.

"Hi Dolls. I showed up for Saturday's matinee, tested positive for Covid with 3 tests. Unfortunately, I'll be out of the show for 10 days. I'm so sorry," LuPone tweeted Sunday.

LuPone, 72, stars with Katrina Lenk, Matt Doyle and Christopher Fitzgerald in the show, which features Stephen Sondheim's well-known songs, "Company," "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Side by Side," and "Being Alive."

LuPone is expected to return to the show on March 8. She is also known for her roles in Evita, Les Miserables, Gypsy, Anything Goes and Sunset Boulevard.